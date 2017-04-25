Register
00:16 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A man watches a TV news program showing photos published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's Pukguksong-2 missile launch and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

    Threat From the North: Seoul Seeks More Anti-Missile Radars

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 13613

    As threats from Pyongyang intensify, South Korea announced on Tuesday its intent to buy within the year two new advanced early warning radars to track incoming ballistic missiles from the North.

    According to the Defense Acquisition Program Agency (DAPA), South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo presided over the arms procurement projects meeting, where the plan was approved.

    South Korean soldiers ride in the back of a military vehicle in the border county of Yeoncheon on August 22, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ YONHAP
    South Korean Army on Full Combat Alert After North Korea Missile Test

    The new radar systems would be able to better detect missiles from Pyongyang, as they feature a range of more than 800 kilometers. Currently Seoul’s military operates two Green Pine land-based radar systems that were made in Israel.

    Defense officials reworked a mid-term plan to make room for two new systems, as the original only allotted for one.

    This comes as the missile-armed US submarine USS Michigan joins a carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson, in annual joint military drills between the US and South Korea.

    Though there has been international concern about the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducting its sixth nuclear test, Seoul’s Defense Ministry recently said that "no unusual development had been detected," and the Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said "Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military's movement," according to the BBC.

    A briefing on the North Korean threat, involving the entire US Senate, is scheduled for Wednesday, with Defence Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on hand as well.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts as he watches a long range rocket launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea Implores South Koreans to Join ‘Anti-War’ Campaign Against US

    In a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Sunday, Xi said it would be best if both Washington and Pyongyang did whatever they could to "maintain restraint and avoid actions that would increase tensions." 

    Trump has blamed tensions on the Korean Peninsula on Pyongyang’s "continued belligerence" in regards to its ongoing ballistic missile and nuclear weapons testing.

    That same day,  Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, called the Vinson a "gross animal" and said the Korean People’s Army (KPA) was "combat-ready to sink" the vessel "with a single strike."

    Related:

    US-South Korea Drills Could Lead to Nuclear Disaster on Peninsula - DPRK Embassy
    US Deploys F-35s to South Korea For Joint Drills in Show of Force Against North
    North Korea Implores South Koreans to Join ‘Anti-War’ Campaign Against US
    South Korea to Search Site of Sewol Ferry’s Shipwreck in Quest for Human Remains
    In Face of Uncertainty, South Korea, Japan Reaffirm Defense Ties
    Tags:
    anti-ballistic missile defense, Radar, Korean People's Army, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Korean Peninsula
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Sanctions
    The Science of Sanctions
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok