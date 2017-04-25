State Department Says Turkey Will Remain NATO's Key Ally in Anti-Daesh Fight

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Turkey will continue to serve a vital role as a NATO ally and partner in the fight against Daesh despite its unauthorized military action in Syria and Iraq, US Department of State spokesperson Mark Toner said during a conference call.

"Turkey’s a vital partner in the efforts to defeat ISIS [Daesh], it’s a vital NATO ally," Toner stated. "[W]e’re going to continue to work with the Turkish government and to strengthen that relationship going forward."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish government confirmed it conducted airstrikes that struck Kurdish militias positioned in northern Syria and Iraq.

The State Department confirmed that the strikes led to deaths of members of partnering forces including the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.