Mongolia Asks Russia to Rearm National Air Defense Forces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mongolian Defense Minister Badmaanyambuugiin Bat-Erdene held a meeting on Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu and asked Russia provide assistance in arming Mongolian air defense forces.

"I informed the minister that Mongolia had developed a concept of military policy and a number of defense laws had been adopted. Specific tasks for the Mongolian Armed Forces have been determined. That is why we asked for Russian support to rearm and strengthen our armed forces, in particular, the newly created air defense forces," Bat-Erdene said after the meeting.

According to Bat-Erdene, Russia provides considerable support for the training of Mongolian troops.

"About 350 Mongolian servicemen study in over 20 Russian higher military educational institutions… We are very grateful to the Russian government for the fact that the training of military personnel is carried out on a preferential or unpaid basis," the minister specified.

Shoigu, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Mongolian Defense Ministry for regular participation in the Moscow Conference on International Security.