16:41 GMT +325 April 2017
    Su-35 aircraft

    Putin: Russia Making Headway in Global Armaments Market, Import Substitution

    Artem Zhitenev
    Military & Intelligence
    Russia is making headway in the global arms market and is ready to renew military-industrial cooperation with foreign partners, but appropriate conditions should be created for this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

    RYBINSK (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday the world is becoming more and more interested in Russian armaments.

    "The interest in Russian armaments in the world is growing, we see it, we see it not only in public political statements, but also in the volume of contracts that have been executed and are ready for execution. This happens also thanks to the effective use of our weapons in real combat conditions, including in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria," Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission.

    He stressed that "this opportunity should not be missed in order to strengthen our positions on the world armaments market."

    "We are ready to return to cooperation with our partners if possible… in these areas it is important only that appropriate conditions are created for this," Putin added.

    In late 2016, Russia was holding a quarter of global arms market. During the last decade, Russia has multiplied the exports of domestically developed weaponry abroad by three times reaching $14.5 billion in 2015.

    "The implementation of import substitution programs in the defense sector is a matter of principle for the possible provision of our defense capability and technological independence. Serious resources are being sent for these purposes and complex large-scale projects are being implemented," the president said.

    Weaponry in service with the Russian armed forces by 2025 will be 85 percent made from domestically produced parts and components, according to the president.

    "According to experts' estimates, by 2025, thanks to the import substitution program, our weapons and equipment will consist of 85% of Russian parts, details and components," Putin said.

    The president added that the share of modern weaponry in service with the Russian armed forces reached 58.3 percent in 2016.

    Back in December 2016, Putin noted that Russia had made serious steps in import substitution — a measure taken in response to Western sanctions.

