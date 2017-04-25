Russia's Admiral Grigorovich Frigate Dodges, Destroys Naval Mine in Med

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Admiral Grigorovich frigate held gun firing drills in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea Fleet said Tuesday.

"The frigate crew worked out an algorithm for conducting single-ship combat against the 'enemy' surface ships. Artillery firing on surface targets has been carried out during the exercise," the fleet's press service said.

Russia's Admiral Grigorovich frigate detected a naval "mine", dodged and destroyed it by fire, it added.

Admiral Grigorovich is designed for anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare as well as for air defense missions, operating both independently or as part of convoys and naval task forces.