Sail Away: Russia's Caspian Flotilla Starts Snap Combat Inspection

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) — Russia's Caspian Flotilla warships took to the sea as part of snap combat inspections, Southern Military District spokesman Vadim Astafyev said Tuesday.

"As part of the sudden inspection, the Caspian Flotilla naval groupings embarked from basing points and began to carry out training tasks," Astafyev said.

The frigate, corvette, anti-saboteur and auxiliary vessel crews were brought to high combat readiness as part of the inspection's initial phase, Astafyev added.