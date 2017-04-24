Latest F-35 Fighter Software Testing Delays Could Add $1.7Bln More to Costs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The F-35’s acquisition costs alone are estimated at nearly $400 billion. Beginning in 2022, the Defense Department expects to spend an average of more than $14 billion a year on the program for a decade.

"Cascading F-35 testing delays could cost the Department of Defense (DOD) over a billion dollars more than currently budgeted to complete development of the F-35 baseline program," the report stated.

Because of problems with the mission systems software, known as Block 3F, officials optimistically estimate that program developmental testing could last an additional five months at a cost of $532 million.

However, the GAO said it estimated the delay could contribute to a $1.7 billion cost increase, of which $1.3 billion will be needed in fiscal year 2018.

In February, US President Donald Trump said that the F-35 coast is "very much in control."

In January, Trump announced that the price of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program would be reduced by some $600 million following an agreement with Lockheed Martin, the US defense contractor in charge of the program. Trump has also discussed the possibility of reducing the cost of the new Air Force One Airplane with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg.