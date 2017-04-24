US Navy to Probe T-45, F-18 Oxygen, Pressure Controls

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Physiological episodes occur when aircrew experience a decrease in performance due to cabin pressure fluctuations, contamination of breathing air, or other factors in the flight environment, the release explained.

"The seriousness in which I view these incidents is reflected in the seniority of those leading this review," Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Bill Moran wrote in a memo to Commander, US Pacific Fleet Admiral Scott Swift, which initiated the probe, the release disclosed.

The newest versions of the F-18, the Super Hornet and the Growler have issues regarding hypoxia, a lack of oxygen reaching the pilot’s body tissue, while earlier versions of the F-18 are experiencing fluctuations in cabin pressure, according to published reports.

Forty five incidents of hypoxia were reported in the Super Hornet in 2016 compared with 39 in the previous year, Bloomberg News reported earlier in April.

Similar problems have been reported on the T-35, an aircraft used to train Navy pilots.