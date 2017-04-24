Philippines Invites US Forces to Train at 'Balikatan 33' Exercise, May 8-19

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — During the 12-day exercise, military personnel will conduct counterterror and operational exercises in a number of areas, including live fire, counter improvised explosive devices, maritime interdiction and amphibious raids.

"This year’s exercise will have AFP and US forces partnering to improve their counterterrorism capabilities in order to build safer communities and work towards the eradication of global terror networks," the release stated.

Partner forces from Australia and Japan will participate in all major training events, and the Philippines have invited military forces from several other nations to observe the exercises.

The 12-day exercise will begin with community engagement activities in Luzon and the Visayas region.

The future of US-Philippine military cooperation was called into question last year after President Rodrigo Duterte said he would cut ties with Washington in favor of Beijing and suggested he would expel US troops from the country.