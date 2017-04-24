Norway Slims Navy, Bets on Submarines, Fighter Jets

KV Barentshav øvelse FLOTEX. I påvente av nytt logistikkfartøy KNM Maud er det KV som fyller logistikk funksjonen. Marinen øver i nord. pic.twitter.com/vPxCRgNsq0— Kystvakten (@kystvakten) 26 ноября 2016 г.
Earlier this year, Norway announced plans to collaborate with the German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in the acquisition of four new submarines totaling 41.4 billion NOK ($4.8bln). The plan is to begin introducing the new submarines from 2026, while gradually phasing out the old ones from 2028. The German Type-212 submarine is already in service in Italy and Germany.
"Submarines are of major importance for military operations in the maritime domain. For a maritime nation such as Norway, submarines are a pillar of our defense," Defense Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide told Norwegian national broadcaster NRK.
"It is difficult to maintain high readiness while only training with four submarines. We should at least buy six new ones," Ståle Ulriksen told NRK, pointing out that submarines can only sail a certain number of hours a year, require continuous training and must be present at anti-submarine exercises.
In the Norwegian Navy, though, the cutbacks are seen as positive.
According to Bruun-Hansen, the downsizing made it possible to catch up with maintenance, increase the inventory of spare parts, improve alertness and increase the level of activity. The number of man-years in the Navy rose from 3,438 to 3,566, as opposed to the decline in the army. Additionally, Norwegian warships sailed 33,480 hours in 2016, almost 3,000 more than in 2015 and 4,000 more than in 2014.
Under øvelse Flotex gjennomførte KNM Hinnøy i dag en vellykket missilskyting mot drone // HNoMS Hinnøy takes out exercise drone with Mistral pic.twitter.com/pIfqBpeaQX— Sjøforsvaret (@Sjoforsvaret) 23 ноября 2016 г.
