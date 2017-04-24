Erdogan, Putin May Discuss Delivery of S-400 During May Meeting

ANKARA (Sputnik) — On Friday, the Kremlin said the two leaders would meet on May 3 in the southern Russian city of Sochi with the Syrian crisis at the top of the agenda.

"I believe that after the negotiations between Putin and Erdogan a joint decision on the forthcoming steps related to the acquisition of the Russian [S-400] air defense systems will be made," Isik said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Earlier in April, he said the talks with Russia on the S-400 had entered the final stage.

On March 14, Russia's Rostec Corporation's CEO Sergey Chemezov said Turkey was ready to buy S-400 from Russia on a loan granted by Moscow.

The S-400 Triumph is Russia's next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. It integrates a multifunctional radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control center.