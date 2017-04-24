Register
24 April 2017
    Rosoboronexport display stand

    Russia to Showcase Over 160 Pieces of Military Hardware at FAMEX - Exporter

    © Sputnik/ Aram Nersesyan
    Military & Intelligence
    Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport on Monday said it is planning to showcase over 160 pieces of military hardware at the upcoming Mexico Aerospace Exhibition 2017 (FAMEX 2017) in a bid to attract more Latin American clients.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — FAMEX 2017 is due to take place on April 26-29 at the Santa Lucia Air Base close to the Mexican capital. Over 30 air force representatives from the region and from around the world have been invited to attend, according to the organizers.

    The 10th Russia Arms Expo international exhibition's opening
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Russian Air Defense Systems, Armored Cars Create Big Buzz at Brazil Expo

    "Rosoboronexport is for the first time setting up a Russian exhibit at the international aerospace exhibition FAMEX 2017… It will feature over 160 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment. The Russian Helicopters company will be present as part of the Russian delegation," the exporting agency said in a statement.

    Russian equipment on show will feature aviation pieces such as a Yakovlev Yak-130 light fighter, a Su-30MK multirole fighter and a Mikoyan MiG-29M air superiority fighter.

    SU-35
    © Photo: JSC Sukhoi Company
    Commerce, Not Politics: Demand for Russian Weapons Grows as Langkawi Exhibition 2017 Kicks Off
    The Russian Helicopters exhibit will include a Mil Mi-28NAe attack helicopter, a Kamov Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter as well as several Mil military transport vehicles and an Ansat light utility helicopter, according to the statement.

    Potential Latin American clients will also see a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system, while security forces looking for equipment needed to deal with terrorists, criminals and drug traffickers will be presented with a BTR-82A armored personnel carrier, a GAZ Tiger infantry vehicle as well as various firearms and grenade launchers, Rosoboronexport added.

    A Gorets-M armored special purpose vehicle and a Mil Mi-17 transport helicopter, both of which have received positive feedback from Mexican forces, will also be there.

    "Delegations are expected to give great attention to Russian weapons and military equipment that has been battle-tested during the counterterrorist operation in Syria," the statement said.

    On April 3, Rosoboronexport Deputy Director General Sergey Ladygin said the exporter was eyeing supplies to Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Peru with the region being one of the most promising in terms of future demand.

    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    © Sputnik/
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer

