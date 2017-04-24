Register
13:25 GMT +324 April 2017
    India to Create New Defense Doctrine Based on Challenges of New Age War

    Military & Intelligence
    The Indian Armed Forces are preparing a new defense doctrine which emphasizes collaborative combat strategies against conventional and low-intensity conflicts, including cyber and psychological incidents. The defense staff will have 11 years to come up with a new doctrine.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Top commanders of the Armed Forces and the civilian government have discussed the concept of a new doctrine at length during the six-day armed forces commanders' conference held in New Delhi last week. The previous joint doctrine, which was released in 2006, was based on the successful joint operation made during the Kargil War against Pakistan in 1999.

    The upcoming joint doctrine will outline the national security framework of the Narendra Modi government and how it is going to tackle "external and internal threats" and "traditional and non-traditional threats." It will also dwell upon India's roadmap to countering cyber war in the next decade.

    General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, stressed the need to work in a collaborative manner for maintaining combat effectiveness of the Army in his closing remarks of the commanders' conference on April 22. He expressed confidence at the way the Army has been adapting itself to the dynamic internal and external operational environment.

    "There is a need for sustained and holistic modernization of the Army wherein combat and maneuver of arms, Air Defense and Aviation are a high priority," General Rawat said.

    Given the limited resources, joint military doctrine will help the government to use defense fund in an effective manner not to hamper modernization. Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, the Chief of Air Staff, and Admiral Sunil Lanba, the Chief of Naval Staff, had also addressed the conference emphasizing the need to create a joint operational philosophy.

    army, India
