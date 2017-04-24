Register
24 April 2017
    Danish soldiers during a military exercise ' Saber Strike 2014 ' at the Rukla military base some 120 km. (75 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, June 17, 2014.

    Danish Soldiers in Estonia Urged to Beware Russian 'Honey Traps'

    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Military & Intelligence
    446714

    As 200 Danish soldiers are headed to Estonia as part of a rotary NATO force, intended to secure the Baltic republic from Russian "aggression," the troops are expected to face pitfalls and snares other than out-and-out military aggression. According to the Danish Intelligence Service, the list of threats specifically includes Russian "honey traps."

    Swedish armoured personnel carriers are seen in Visby harbour, island of Gotland, Sweden September 14, 2016. Picture taken September 14, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ TT News Agency/ Soren Andersson
    Swedish Prime Minister Rides Tank to Boost Gotland's Image as 'Unsinkable Ship'
    Russian and pro-Russian agents will "do their utmost" to discredit the presence of Danish soldiers and their NATO colleagues in the area, including the use of "female operatives," better known as "honey traps," a risk assessment from the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (DDIS) warned in light of the coming deployment.

    The risk assessment, which was presented to Danish parliament as the foundation for the future deployment, evaluated the threat from harassment and intimidation campaigns against the Danish forces as "high," the Danish newspaper Politiken reported.

    According to the report, the Danish troops should be particularly wary of Russia's use of good-looking women to seduce soldiers and agents and possibly put them into compromising positions.

    Another threat highlighted by the report was provocations against off-duty soldiers spending time in bars in Tallinn, Estonia's capital, or the university town of Tartu, which both have considerable Russian-speaking minorities. The Russian-speaking population of Tallinn constitutes over 40 percent of the total population of 440,000.

    Danish soldiers during a military exercise
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Denmark Braces for Military Buildup Amid Accusations Against Russia
    Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen, who went to Estonia to take part in the official opening ceremony of NATO's presence in the Baltic Sea region, which includes a newly-built barracks and an exercise area some 100 kilometers from the Russian border, ventured that DDIS fears were not unfounded.

    "The Danish soldiers will be exposed to provocation and attempts to discredit their presence. The Defense is working on how to meet that challenge," Claus Hjort Frederiksen told Politiken.

    Hjort Frederiksen also called the Russians' alleged ability to disseminate disinformation "scary."

    "They are skilled and well-informed. They know the ins and outs of the internal relations between the different NATO countries and are good at putting the finger on the sore spots," Claus Hjort Frederiksen said.

    View of Stockholm's old town rooftops from top of a building at the Riddarholmen island in Sweden´s capital
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Looming 'Russian Threat' Spurs Swedes to Dust Off Their Cold War Shelters
    Earlier, the head of the Estonian Information Board, Mikk Marran, also highlighted the threat of Russian "influence," predicting fights and provocations, without offering any serious arguments to support his claims. Marran only remembered the case of two British soldiers, who during a joint exercise inLatvia got into a street fight with a group of local residents. According to Marran, the incident had a "certain Russian background."

    At the 2016 Warsaw summit, NATO decided to deploy multinational battalions in the Baltic states and Poland on a rotary basis to in a bid to bolster the countries' security at their own request. The British-French force, currently stationed in the Estonian town of Tapa will be replaced by their Danish colleagues eight months from here.

     

    Tags:
    provocation, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Estonia, Russia, Scandinavia, Denmark
