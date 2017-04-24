Russia to Unify Missiles for Shipborne, Land-Based Air Defense Systems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Poliment-Redut is derived from the land-based Vityaz air defense system, which uses the 9M96 medium-range air defense missile.

© AP Photo/ Fars News Agency, Omid Vahabzadeh Emerging Weapons Producers Poised to Send Strategists Back to the War Room

"The missiles of the Poliment-Redut system are unified with the S-350 Vityaz system," Pavel Sozinov told Russia's National Defense monthly.

He also added that state tests of Russia's newest S-350 Vityaz mid-range air defense system are expected to be finished this year.

"Work on the system's state tests will be completed this year, preliminary firing tests are being carried out now," Pavel Sozinov told Russia's National Defense monthly.