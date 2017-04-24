South Korea Considers Naval Military Drills With US Carl Vinson Carrier

TOKYO (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Japan and the United States started naval military exercises in the Pacific Ocean with the participation of a US naval group led by the USS Carl Vinson, according to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The group was sent by the United States to the Korean Peninsula amid growing tensions in the region. North Korean state Rodong Sinmun newspaper reportedly said that Pyongyang was ready to show its military power in response to the US move to send its naval group, while the country's revolutionary forces could sink the USS Carl Vinson with a single strike.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev US Citizen Arrested Trying to Leave North Korea as World Fears War

"Consultations are under way (between the two sides) in connection with the exercise," the ministry's spokesperson said at a briefing, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest constituting a launch of a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan on April 5 and a missile test on April 16, claimed unsuccessful by the South Korean defense officials. The launches are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.