MOSCOW (Sputnik)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the information obtained by the German magazine Spiegel the intelligence has been spying on Interpol's headquarters in the French city of Lyon as well as Interpol's liaison offices in Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Greece, Spain, Italy and the United States.

The BND reportedly has been checking Interpol's e-mail addresses as well as phone and fax numbers and also spied on Europol — European Police Office, the EU law enforcement agency.

Interpol comprises 190 member countries and is tasked with the search for international and war criminals, tackling terrorism and organized crime and countering smuggling, drug trafficking, money laundering and intellectual property crime.