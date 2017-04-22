Russia Ready to Prioritize Air Defense Systems Deliveries to Syria

On Friday, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that Damascus is interested in Russian next-generation air defense systems as over 50 percent of Syrian air defense weapons had been destroyed by terrorists.

"The neccesary quantity [of air defense systems] can be supplied on a priority basis, it will not require additional burden for the defense insdustry," Ozerov said.

According to him, "there is nothing special about such deliveries [if da deal is reached] as Syria is at war with terrorists and Russia helps it to fight terror."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW