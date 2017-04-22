Electric Boat to Produce Missile Tubes for US, UK Strategic Submarines

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense announced in a press release on Friday that Electric Boat will produce 17 missile tubes in support of the next generation Columbia-Class Submarines as part of the United States-United Kingdom common missile compartment program.

"Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $95,550,000 to a previously awarded contract for the manufacturing of 17 tactical missile tubes in support of the Columbia Class Submarine [program]," the release stated on Friday. "This is a joint US-UK common missile compartment program and this modification includes foreign military sales to the United Kingdom."

The common missile compartment was developed by both countries and will be used on the next-generation Columbia and Dreadnought strategic nuclear submarines, according to published reports.

The tubes will house the Trident II D-5 nuclear missile. Built by Lockheed Martin, Trident II D5 missile has made more than 160 successful test flights.