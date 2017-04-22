Raytheon Inks $79Mln for Sidewinder Missile Support to US, 20 Foreign States

© AFP 2017/ ROSLAN RAHMAN Raytheon Wins $59Mln for Missile Kill Vehicle Risk Reduction Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon has been awarded $79 million for engineering services and training for AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II tactical missiles for the US Navy, Air Force and the governments of 20 nations, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Services to be provided [by Raytheon worth $78,723,292] include repair of AIM-9X Block II tactical missiles, captive air training missiles and special air training missiles, and integrated product support, such as training, in-service software support, depot management and material shortages monitoring," release stated on Friday.

Foreign governments covered by the Foreign Military Sales agreement are: Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Norway, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and the Netherlands, the release added.

The AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II tactical missile is a dual-use missile for air-to-air or surface-to-air use, according to published reports. The Sidewinder is compatible with US Army's ground-based multi-mission launcher used to provide air defense against ballistic missiles and aircraft.