05:20 GMT +322 April 2017
    In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) departs Rota, Spain, on March 29, 2017.

    Lockheed Martin Wins Over $22Mln to Support Warship AEGIS Air Defense Computers

    Military & Intelligence
    Pentagon has awarded more than $22 million to Lockheed Martin to provide AEGIS air defense weapon system computing, display and associated equipment.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense said in a release on Friday it has awarded more than $22 million to Lockheed Martin to provide AEGIS air defense weapon system computing, display and associated equipment for two new Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers.

    "Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded $22,028,470 to a previously awarded contract for the AEGIS weapon system computing, display and peripheral equipment for DDG 125 and DDG 126 [destroyers]," the release stated.

    "Lockheed Martin shall procure, assemble, and test the equipment and provide the associated software licenses in accordance with applicable drawings and specifications."

    The Navy's DDG 125 and DDG 126 are named after two Marines who were recipients of Medal of Honor for valor in World War II. DDG 125 refers to the destroyer Jack H. Lucas, while DDG 126 to the Louis H. Wilson Jr.

    Work under the contract will be performed in the US States of New Jersey, Florida and New York and be completed by August 2021, according to the Defense Department.

    Tags:
    Pentagon, Lockheed Martin, United States
