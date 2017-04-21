Register
22:05 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A Moskit supersonic anti-ship missile is launched from a missile boat during a training exercise for guard missile boats and artillery exercises held in the Sea of Japan.

    Japanese Destroyers Will Meet US Navy ‘Armada’ on Approach to Korean Peninsula

    © Sputnik/ Ildus Gilyazutdinov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    Japanese naval destroyers Ashigara and Samidare have reportedly been sent to rendezvous with the US Navy’s carrier strike group one, as the fleet of warships sailed toward the Korean Peninsula, days before North Korea will showcase its military might once again.

    Earlier in the week, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force announced that it would conduct joint drills with the USS Carl Vinson, which ostensibly is finally headed for the Korean Peninsula. 

    The White House and Pentagon said last week the Vinson was going to patrol the waters near North Korea, but the reports turned out not to be true. On April 15, the Vinson was photographed by the US Navy near Indonesia

    Two F/A-18 Super Hornets and two Royal Malaysian Air Force Mig 29 Fulcrum fly in formation above aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson
    © Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Fleet
    F-18 Jet From USS Carl Vinson Heading to N Korea Crashes Near Philippines

    “Japan wants to dispatch several destroyers as the Carl Vinson enters the East China Sea,” a Japanese navy official reportedly said. 

    The US Navy’s carrier strike group one features the Vinson supercarrier, two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and one guided missile cruiser. Pairing up the fleet with two more Japanese destroyers delivers a lot of potential firepower to the East China Sea, where US and Japanese forces look to warn North Korea against any type of violence. 

    That doesn’t include an undisclosed number of submarines that round out the rest of the “armada,” as US President Donald Trump dubbed the naval detachment, who said the subs are “far more powerful than the aircraft carrier.”

    South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency earlier reported that as many as three aircraft carriers were advancing toward North Korea, but that didn’t hold much water: one of the carriers, the USS Ronald Reagan, is being repaired at a base near Tokyo, while the other carrier that was said to be joining the party, the USS Nimitz, was all the way across the Pacific in Southern California. 

    US Navy handout photo, flight deck crew launch an EA-18G Growler from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) (File)
    © AFP 2017/ US NAVY
    US Navy Claims USS Carl Vinson Heading Toward North Korea, Again

    Trump has said “solving” the North Korean “problem” is something the US would do unilaterally, but it appears Japanese warships would be fighting side by side with the US Navy in the event that armed conflict erupted at the perennial flashpoint.

    Following confusion and miscommunication among senior US leaders regarding the whereabouts of the USS Carl Vinson, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said April 19 the aircraft carrier is now "proceeding to the Western Pacific as ordered." 

    A week ago, the Vinson teamed up with Japanese helicopters to practice landing drills, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    US Navy Strike Group Joins Japan to Provide Options Against Pyongyang
    Pivot to Asia: US Navy Deploying New Airborne Early Warning Aircraft to Japan
    US Navy to Deploy F-35-Ready USS Wasp to Japan Next Year
    US Supercarrier Carl Vinson to Spend 30 Extra Days at Sea Near Korean Peninsula
    Russian, Chinese Ships Tail USS Carl Vinson in East China Sea
    Tags:
    Samidare, Ashigara, USS Ronald Reagan, USS Carl Vinson, USS Nimitz, Pentagon, US Navy, James Mattis, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok