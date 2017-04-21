US Awards Contract to Deliver Logistics Support in 9 Countries

“Jacobs Technology [of] Fort Walton Beach, Florida was awarded a $13.1 million… contract for global logistics and support services contract, providing support functions,” the release stated on Thursday.
Work on the contract will be performed in Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Italy, Cameroon, Niger, Germany, Poland and Romania and at Army bases in the US states of Illinois, South Carolina, Texas, Hawaii, Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington, the Defense Department said.
