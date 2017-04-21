US Awards Contract to Deliver Logistics Support in 9 Countries

© Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso General Dynamics Wins $13Mln Contract for US Submarine Nuclear Weapons Support

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A Florida company has received a $13.1 million contract to provide logistics support for the US Army in nine countries around the world as well bases across the United States, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Jacobs Technology [of] Fort Walton Beach, Florida was awarded a $13.1 million… contract for global logistics and support services contract, providing support functions,” the release stated on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Italy, Cameroon, Niger, Germany, Poland and Romania and at Army bases in the US states of Illinois, South Carolina, Texas, Hawaii, Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington, the Defense Department said.