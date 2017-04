WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — General Dynamics has been awarded $13 million contract to supply technical engineering support for US and British strategic nuclear weapons systems on Trident Ohio-class attack submarines, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

The contractor will also "perform technical services for Trident engineering, refueling, and overhaul maintenance period and demonstration and shakedown operation," the release stated on Thursday.

The total value of the contract with options is $46,536,440, the release explained.

Work will be executed in the US state of Connecticut and will be completed on April 30, 2020.