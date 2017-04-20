BAE Systems, Leonardo to Develop Infrared Warning System for US Army Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Defense contractors BAE Systems and Leonardo DRS have entered into a joint agreement to develop an infrared-based threat warning system for the US Army's helicopters and other aviation platforms, BAE Systems announced in a statement.

"We offer an extremely advanced and accurate sensor that can take BAE Systems’ threat detection systems to the next level," Leonardo DRS Vice President Shawn Black said on Wednesday. "Our long-range missile launch detecting capability provides crews with increased warning time, greatly improving their ability to respond and survive."

The BAE Systems' Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) is currently installed on all US Army helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, the statement explained.

The two companies said they hope to improve CMWS capabilities by integrating Leonardo DRS’ infrared sensors.

CMSW includes hostile fire and missile warning as well as data recording, according to published reports. The system can also sense small arms fire and rocket-propelled grenade launches.