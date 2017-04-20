Register
04:51 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Apache helicopters take to the air during an aerial gunnery exercise at a military firing range in Pocheon, South Korea (File)

    BAE Systems, Leonardo to Develop Infrared Warning System for US Army Aircraft

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    BAE Systems and Leonardo DRS have entered into a joint agreement to develop an infrared-based threat warning system for the US Army aviation platforms.

    DDG 115 USS Rafael Peralta
    © YouTube/George Maltby
    BAE Gets $19 Million to Prepare Aegis Missile Ships in Shakedown Process
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Defense contractors BAE Systems and Leonardo DRS have entered into a joint agreement to develop an infrared-based threat warning system for the US Army's helicopters and other aviation platforms, BAE Systems announced in a statement.

    "We offer an extremely advanced and accurate sensor that can take BAE Systems’ threat detection systems to the next level," Leonardo DRS Vice President Shawn Black said on Wednesday. "Our long-range missile launch detecting capability provides crews with increased warning time, greatly improving their ability to respond and survive."

    The BAE Systems' Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) is currently installed on all US Army helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, the statement explained.

    The two companies said they hope to improve CMWS capabilities by integrating Leonardo DRS’ infrared sensors.

    CMSW includes hostile fire and missile warning as well as data recording, according to published reports. The system can also sense small arms fire and rocket-propelled grenade launches.

    Related:

    BAE Systems Inks $64 Million to Produce Parts for F-35 Jet’s Self-Defense System
    HAL-BAE Manufactured Combat Hawk Finds No Takers in India
    Leonardo DiCaprio Visits Famous Turkish Butcher 'Salt Bae' for Steak
    Tags:
    Leonardo, BAE Systems, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok