WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Inter Coastal Electronics will supply the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Longbow Apache Tactical Engagement Simulation System hardware, spares, new equipment training and logistics, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Inter Coastal Electronics Inc. was awarded a $9,798,027 foreign military sales (United Arab Emirates) contract to procure Longbow Apache Tactical Engagement Simulation System hardware, spares, new equipment training, contractor logistics support and repair/return," the release said on Wednesday.

The system is a three-dimensional simulator that allows Longbow Apache helicopter pilots-in-training to practice tactics, targeting and firing against adversaries.