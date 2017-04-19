First Dolphin-Class Submarine Built by Germany for Egypt Joins Egyptian Navy

© AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ Israel to Cancel German Submarine Acquisition Deal If Graft Confirmed

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The submarine, named the Glory to Egypt, is some 70 meters (230 feet) long with displacement of 1,400 tons and underwater speed over 23 miles per hour, the Nile TV said, adding that the submarine, armed with missiles and torpedoes, took part in the Egypt’s recent naval maneuvers.

This is the first of type 209/1400 submarines received by Egypt and constructed by German Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft AG (HDW) in the northern city of Kiel. According to media reports, Egypt signed a deal with Berlin for two type 209 submarines in 2011, and then expanded it for two more in 2014.