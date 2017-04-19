US Authorizes 295Mln Military Sale to Iraq for Kurdish Peshmerga Forces

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two Peshmerga light infantry brigades and two infantry support artillery battalions will receive a more than $295 million of equipment in a US military sale to Iraq that includes helmets, chemical protective gear, ammunition, armored vehicles and artillery, the US Department of State announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The government of Iraq has requested a possible sale of the equipment necessary to fully outfit two full Peshmerga regional brigades of light infantry, as well as the equipment necessary to outfit two artillery battalions that will ultimately provide support to those regional brigades," the statement said.