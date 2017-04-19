Defense Engineering Firms Win $99Mln to Upgrade Naval Bases Across US

© AP Photo/ Lockheed Martin US Navy Needs to Delay Construction on New Frigates to Replace Littoral Ships

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Five US construction firms won nearly $100 million to expand and modernize naval bases across the United States, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“[The] contract [is] for new construction, repair, and renovation of general building construction at various government installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility (AOR),” the release stated on Tuesday. “The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all five contracts combined is $99 million.”

The companies receiving the contracts are A&D GC, Barnhart-Reese Construction, IE Pacific and the RA Burch Construction Company all in California and Bristol Design-Build Services in Alaska, the Defense Department noted.

Types of projects may include administration buildings, armory, auditoriums, bachelor enlisted quarters, child care centers, fire stations, gymnasiums, hangars, hospitals, maintenance/repair facilities, warehouses, and other facilities, it added.