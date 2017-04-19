Lockheed Martin Wins $100Mln for Air-to-Surface Missile Production Support

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Lockheed Martin won a $100 million contract from the US Air Force to provide additional production support for the inventory of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $100 million… contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) production support," the release stated on Tuesday.

Under the contract, Lockheed Martin will provide life-cycle support for all efforts related to the missile in the Air Force inventory including system upgrades, integration, production, sustainment, management and logistical support, the release added.

Work will be performed at Orlando in the US state of Florida and is expected to be completed by April 17, 2022, the release noted.

Lockheed Martin’s Joint Air-to Surface Standoff Missile is a long-range, radar-evading cruise missile designed to destroy hostile air defenses before aircraft are within range, according to published reports.