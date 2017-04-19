Russian Inspectors to Assess Military Facility in Greece on Wednesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of Russian inspectors will visit on Wednesday a military facility in Greece under the Vienna Document on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov said.

"Within the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, a Russian group of inspectors plans a visit to assess the Greek Armed Forces' military site," Ryzhkov said on Tuesday, adding that it would be a one-day visit.

According to Ryzhkov, the inspectors will participate in the briefing, during which the command will provide them with the information about manpower, weapon and equipment systems.

The Vienna Document, adopted in 2011, aims to boost security measures in Europe and envisages the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.