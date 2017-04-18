Israel to Cancel German Submarine Acquisition Deal If Graft Confirmed

–

TEL AVIV (Sputnik)Israeli and German officials told the Haaretz newspaper Germany had insisted that Israel add a clause to a memorandum of understanding on the sale of nuclear-capable subs that will reportedly be signed soon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attorney David Shimron is suspected of having pushed through a contract with ThyssenKrupp, a German company he has ties with. Shimron denied any wrongdoing.

Netanyahu said he had been unaware of his attorney’s links to the German conglomerate and made the decision to buy its submarines in a transparent process that involved all relevant institutions. He has not been embroiled in this case but is subject to two other probes.

