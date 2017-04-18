Iran Showcases Long-Range Sayyad-3 Missiles at Military Parade in Tehran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Tasnim news agency, apart from Sayyad-3 missiles, S-300 air defense systems, personnel carriers, missile defense systems, torpedoes and a wide range of other military equipment were showcased at the parade held on the occasion of the National Army Day.

The Sayyad-3 high-altitude missiles are part of the Talaash air defense system and are designed to track as many as 30 targets and intercept 12 of them simultaneously at the range of up to 150 kilometers (93 miles).