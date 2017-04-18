US Defense Firm to Provide Technical Support for Ship, Sub Signature Silencing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Leidos has received a work order for logistics, operations, and maintenance services for Navy and Marine signature silencing programs for surface and undersea warfare vessels, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release on Monday.

"Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is being awarded a $12,416,137 contract to provide continuity of logistics, operations, and maintenance services in support of Navy and Marine signature silencing programs," the release explained.

"The services under this contract support Navy and Marine signature silencing programs for naval ships and undersea systems; and provide engineering and program management support for the scheduling and planning of the Southeast Alaska Acoustic Measurement Facility (SEAFAC) array repair,” the release added.

SEAFAC is located in Behm Canal near Ketchikan, Alaska. It is the Navy’s only West Coast facility for making high fidelity passive acoustic signature measurements of submarines and surface warfare ships, according to published reports.

Acoustic measurements are also taken of individual units of machinery operating within the seagoing vessels.