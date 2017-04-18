Register
04:23 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    F-35B fighter jet

    US Marines F-35B Hits Milestones as Expeditionary Workup Continues

    © AP Photo/ Ross D. Franklin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 188 0 0

    The US Marines’ expeditionary workup on Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter continues in Japan.

    The first of the jet’s overseas deployments, the Green Knights of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 have been carrying out aviation-delivered ground refueling (ADGR) and hot reloads with F-35Bs at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. 

    F-35 Lightning II
    © AP Photo/
    Trump May Not Like it, But US Navy Proceeds With F-35 Buy

    A "hot reload" entails an aircraft receiving a loading ordnance with the engine running and the pilot in the cockpit. A Marine KC-130J Hercules tanker sent fuel directly to the jet during the ADGR exercise, which helped determine how fast a refueling can take place by establishing the flow rate of fuel into the F-35 per minute per gallon. 

    The training exercises are designed to test the aircraft’s durability in realistic scenarios under difficult conditions, with the ADGR allowing for the F-35 to be refueled by a C-130 aircraft in extreme conditions with no available alternatives. According to the Marines, this is a milestone.

    The service also released video showing the internal weapons bay of the F-35 undergoing a hot reload by immobile GBU-32 satellite-guided Joint Direct Attack Munitions that weigh a 1,000 pounds during a hot reload. 

    Lockeed Martin F-35
    © Lockheed Martin
    US Pays $372M to Cover Correcting ‘Deficiencies’ in F-35 Jets Sold to Allies

    Besides helping to preserve the F-35B from wear and tear, being able to hot reload instead of shutting the aircraft down to refuel can also lower the risk for failure and save time in a combat scenario.

    "Little steps like what we did today are moving the entire program along," said Maj. Adam Perlin, an aircraft maintenance officer for VMFA-121 who conducted the hot reload, telling Defense News, "Conducting this training for the first time here in Iwakuni and making sure we get these things right enhances our capabilities as well as the Marine Corps’ capabilities as a whole."

    Iwakuni currently houses 10 F-35Bs for VMFA-121, with the squadron expected to reach full capacity this summer with the addition of another six craft, bringing the total to 16. In the fall the fleet is set to join the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of the sea-bound Wasp Amphibious Ready Group.

    Related:

    Illicit Photos of US Marines Up for Sale on Dark Web
    Ospreys Join US Marines for Six-Month Australian Deployment
    US Marines Pull Nude Photo Content From Facebook, Move it to Snapchat
    Train, Advise, Assist? US Marines Deployed to Syria Spotted on Raqqa Frontline
    US Marines Offer Retention Bonuses in Push to Keep F-35, V22 Pilots Flying
    Tags:
    F-35B, F-35 II Joint Strike Fighter Program, US Marine Corps, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister attend Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok