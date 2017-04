© Sputnik/ Alexander Kovalev Pentagon Orders Operational Flight Software Upgrades for F-16 Weapons System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has received a $13.4 million US Army contract to provide engineering and software support services to the Kingdom of Jordan, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"SAIC [of] McLean, Virginia was awarded a $13.4 million modification to Foreign Military Sales (Jordan) contract for engineering and software support services," the announcement stated on Monday.

The Science Applications International Corporation is an American company headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia that provides government services and information technology support, according to published reports.