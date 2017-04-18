Huntington Ingalls to Provide Technical Services for Ford Aircraft Carrier

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls has received a work order for production and test engineering of the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier's systems and nuclear reactors, the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Monday.

"Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $21,664,219 modification to previously awarded contract for production and test engineering efforts for pre-commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)," the release explained.

Huntington Ingalls is the United States sole designer and builder of nuclear powered aircraft carriers, the release noted.

The Gerald R. Ford is the first of the Navy's next generation Ford-class aircraft carriers. Earlier in April it completed what is known as "builder's" sea trials.

The Navy expects to take delivery of the carrier sometime in 2017 and will conduct further testing. The next Ford-class carrier currently under construction is the John F. Kennedy.