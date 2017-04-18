Russia, Belarus to Carry Out Observation Flight Over France

© REUTERS/ Dmitry Petrochenko Russia to Carry Out Observation Flights Over US, Canada

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian and Belarusian experts will carry out an observation flight on April 18 – 22 over the territory of France, Sergei Ryzhkov, head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, said.

"As part of the international Open Skies Treaty … a group of member states, the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, plans to carry out an observation flight on the Russian An-30B jet over the territory of the French Republic. An observation flight over France will be carried out in the period from April 18 to April 22, 2017, from the Open Skies airfield Orleans Bricy with a maximum range of up to 2,078 kilometers [over 1,291 miles]," Ryzhkov said.

He pointed out that the flight would be carried out along the coordinated route with French experts on board controlling the use of observation equipment and fulfillment of the treaty’s provisions.

Ryzhkov added that the observation flights promoted openness and transparency of the countries’ military activities.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 and became one of the major confidence-building measures in Europe after the Cold War. It entered into force on January 1, 2002, and currently has 34 states parties, including Russia and most NATO members.