Register
23:51 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A window of Dortmund's team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2017

    Dortmund Attack Explosives May Have Come From German Military

    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 53 0 0

    Following three explosions near a tour bus carrying players for the Borussia Dortmund football team, investigators have revealed that materials used in the bombs are likely to have been acquired from the German armed forces.

    The bus, carrying Dortmund players to a Champions League game against Monaco last Tuesday, was en route when three pipe bombs planted by the roadside were detonated, damaging the bus and injuring one player and a police officer.

    A German Bundeswehr soldier of the 122th Infantry Battalion
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    Flushing Fascism: German Army Probes Soldiers for Online Right-Wing Extremism

    According to a report by German media outlet Welt am Sonntag, the pipe bombs and their manufacture required a level of expertise and access contingent with military training.

    "The explosives in the pipe bombs, which were filled with metal pins, might have come from the stocks of the German armed forces," it was reported, cited by Deutsche Welle.

    Police and investigators in the country warn that similar attacks are possible, as the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), while not confirming a specific threat, stated that all lines of inquiry were still on the table, according to DW.com.

    As reported by Welt am Sonntag, large-scale cultural events, including music festivals and football games, are particularly at risk.

    An anonymous email received by Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel claimed that the Dortmund attack was a "final warning," and that another attack was planned in Cologne on April 22, a day set for a large-scale protest event against the right-wing nationalist Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party.

    Early reports following the bombing pointed to Islamist Daesh sympathizers being responsible, but the investigation revealed Friday that it has "significant doubts" that there is any Muslim extremist connection, as reported by the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

    Security has been increased at Dortmund games, including Saturday's match against Frankfurt, in which the latter was beaten by the home team 3-1.

    One of the top-winning teams in the history of German football, Dortmund is a member of the Bundesliga, the country's top football tier.

    Related:

    Moscow Dismisses 'Vile, Cynical' Claims of Metro Bombing Avenging Syria Policy
    Daesh Suffers No Casualties in MOAB Bombing in Afghanistan - Reports
    What MLK Would Have Thought of Trump's Bombing Campaigns
    Tags:
    investigation, bombing, investigation, bomb blast, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund, Champions League, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister attend Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok