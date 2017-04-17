Canada Copter Squadron Departs for Northern Iraq to Fight Daesh

"We provide air power that integrates with and supports our CAF and coalition partners," Canadian Air Division Commander Maj. Gen. Christian Drouin stated in the release. "The tactical helicopter detachment is a crucial component of this commitment."
Members of the 408th Tactical Helicopter Squadron, based in the province of Alberta, are replacing members of an existing chopper squadron as part of a normal force rotation, the release explained.
Up to four CH-146 Griffon helicopters provide in-theatre tactical transport for Canadian troops, special-forces and materiel near Erbil, Iraq, the release noted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)