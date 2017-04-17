'North Korea Ready to React if US Opts for Military Actions'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — North Korea is prepared to respond in case US President Donald Trump decides to use force against it, North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim In Ryong said in a press conference on Monday.

"If the United States opt for the military actions… DPRK [North Korea] is ready to react," Ryong stated. "DPRK was entirely just when it increased in every way its military capability for self-defense and preemptive act with a nuclear force at its pivot."

On April 14, US media said that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in the event Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be "taken care of," while at the same time calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program. In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

On April 15, North Korea reportedly test-launched a missile but the experiment failed.