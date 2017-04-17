US Likely Disrupted North Korea Ballistic Missile Launch - Ex-CIA Officer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Actions by the United States are likely the cause for the failure of North Korea’s attempted missile launch test over the weekend, former CIA senior intelligence officer Tony Shaffer said in an interview Monday.

"Yes, I think there is a pretty good chance we did something that interfered with that missile launch over the weekend," Shaffer told Fox News.

On Sunday, North Korea attempted conducting a ballistic missile test, but the launch resulted in a failure very soon after the missile took off, according to US and South Korean defense officials.

The attempted test comes after North Korea held a military parade on Friday, showing its weapons arsenal that included variety of missiles.

Media reports claimed US-based cyberattack may be responsible for the missile launch’s failure.