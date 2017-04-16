Russian Army Set to Receive New Types of Hypersonic Weapons Until 2025

"The new [Russian] armament program seeks to ensure that the development of fundamentally new models of hypersonic weapons, smart robotic systems, weapons based on new physical principles, as well as a number of traditional models of next-generation airborne weapons and their delivery to the troops is completed," the report said.



The 2018-2025 state armament program will be implemented with the help of Russian scientists since it will require solving a number of scientific and technical issues.

The new armament program, part of Russia's defense policy, is expected to be unveiled by mid-2017.

On Saturday, Russia media reported that during tests the newest Tsirkon 3M22 hypersonic anti-ship missile reached speeds of Mach 8 (eight times faster than the speed of sound).

In March 2016, the Russian Defense Industry began tests of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, designed to be carried by advanced and modernized warships and submarines, including those of the Husky-class.

Then, it was reported that the missile was expected to reach speeds of Mach 5-6. The missile is expected to have a flying range of 300-400 km.