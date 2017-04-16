US Military Forces Have No Choice But to Build Up - President Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that US military forces are becoming stronger than ever before, adding that it is a compulsory measure.
"Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before. Frankly, we have no choice!" Trump wrote on his Twitter account.
Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before. Frankly, we have no choice!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 апреля 2017 г.
In recent weeks, Washington intensified its military activities in various countries, in particular by carrying out strikes in Syria and Afghanistan. Moreover, on April 8, Washington sent its aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, surrounded by a fleet of US warships toward the Korean Peninsula, stressing a week after that the North Korean nuclear issue would be taken care of.
On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syria's military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in the country's Idlib province, which the West was quickly to put the blame for on the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad despite Damascus refuting its involvement in the incident.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The fake chabad-lubavitz cult that worships rebbe schneerson as the moshioch (messiah) who is going to return to slay the anti-Christ at Lod, had the power to put the US Army into action bombing Syria - all it took was for its adherent kushner to present the letter from 90 chabad cult rabbis to trump. Meleikowalsky had tried in vain for 20 years !! Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Building up against.......sovereign countries? Ghost enemies? .... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I know Sputnik loves assisting CNN and the Washington Post in bashing Trump and the attempt overthrow of a legally and fairly elected POTUS, but he said he was going to do this during his campaign. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete After trump's presidency in 4 years US debt will have doubled again to 40 billions or we are all dead.
