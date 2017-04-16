US Military Forces Have No Choice But to Build Up - President Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that US military forces are becoming stronger than ever before, adding that it is a compulsory measure.

"Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before. Frankly, we have no choice!" Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

​In recent weeks, Washington intensified its military activities in various countries, in particular by carrying out strikes in Syria and Afghanistan. Moreover, on April 8, Washington sent its aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, surrounded by a fleet of US warships toward the Korean Peninsula, stressing a week after that the North Korean nuclear issue would be taken care of.

On Thursday, the United States dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb, the 22,000 pound GBU-43, or Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb, nicknamed "Mother of All Bombs," from a military airlift aircraft in eastern Afghanistan. The strike targeted an underground complex and tunnels allegedly used by Daesh and resulted in killing at least 94 terrorists including four senior commanders.

On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syria's military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in the country's Idlib province, which the West was quickly to put the blame for on the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad despite Damascus refuting its involvement in the incident.