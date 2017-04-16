Iran, Azerbaijan Discuss Boosting Military Cooperation

BAKU (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Hasanov arrived in Tehran with an official visit at an invitation of Dehqan.

"During the meeting between the delegations of two countries prospects of enlargement of military and military-technical cooperation have been discussed and [the sides] exchanged opinions on regional security," the ministerial statement read.

Contacts between Baku and Tehran have been intensifying since August 2016, when Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia signed a joint declaration on deepening cooperation between the countries in various spheres. In March 2017, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev paid an official visit to Iran, where the sides signed a number of bilateral agreements.

Iran has a 765-kilometer (475-mile) long border with Azerbaijan and taken into consideration the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nargorno-Karabakh breakaway region. Tehran said it was interested in sustaining regional stability and preventing any escalation of tensions between the sides.