Register
00:49 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Chief Petty Officer Joseph Schmidt III, assigned to the Navy SEAL and SWCC Scout Team, encouraging a young fan to do pushups at the 2016 Stuart Air Show in Stuart, Fla.

    Got Testosterone? Veteran Navy SEAL on Trial After Double-Dipping as Porn Actor

    © AP Photo/ Pyoung K. Yi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    231802

    A veteran Navy SEAL is under investigation after he was revealed to be working in the sex trade, as an actor in pornographic movies.

    Joseph Schmidt, a US Navy chief special warfare officer with the elite SEAL team, has been placed under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) after he was outed as a porn star.

    US Yemen Raid
    © AP Photo
    US Navy Seal Team 6 Enigmatically Abandoned Second Raid on al-Qaeda in Yemen

    Schmidt, a 23-year veteran with the force, is under investigation by the NCIS for violating strict protocols which mandate that SEALs seek permission to engage in any form of work outside of the force, and possibly for violating rules which specifically prohibit forms of employment that could be interpreted as besmirching the reputation of the branch.

    According to SEAL spokesman Captain Jason Salata, "We have initiated a formal investigation into these allegations. There are very clear regulations which govern outside employment by (Naval Special Warfare) personnel as well as prohibitions on behavior that is discrediting to the service," as reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

    The SEAL, who is less than a year from retirement, could lose his lifetime benefits if found guilty in a military court.

    Following a series of failed business ventures, Schmidt and his wife — the former Julie Wadley, a noted adult film celebrity who goes by the name Jewels Jade — sought to make good on debts that they were unable to cover on his $60,000 annual salary and Jade's take-home pay.

    Jade noted that her husband's activities were well-known to the SEALs, and suggested that his work outside of the force was condoned by his peers and his commanders as well, as long as he did not seek to openly capitalize on his adult film work by revealing that he was a SEAL.

    "He was always pretty open about it with the command," Jade said, observing the well-documented misogyny and sexism within the force, according to the Union-Tribune. "I mean, honestly, all of his buddies knew about it. Everybody knew about it."

    "It's very ironic," she added. "Very hypocritical."

    Schmidt, who goes by the name Jay Voom in adult film circles, has been documented as acting as a representative for the SEALs, recruiting for the Naval Special Warfare group, and showing up prominently on the SEAL website. Among his other extracurricular activities, the highly decorated officer counsels special-needs children in Los Angeles and is, by all accounts, a devoted father and husband.

    NCIS has yet to announce a timetable for Schmidt's investigation and possible trial.

    Related:

    Photo Scandal: 850 Marines Shared Nude Pictures on Facebook – NCIS
    US Marines Pull Nude Photo Content From Facebook, Move it to Snapchat
    Illicit Photos of US Marines Up for Sale on Dark Web
    Tags:
    pornography, investigation, NCIS, Navy Seal, U.S. Navy SEALs, Washington DC, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I think the SEALs lost their reputation many neocons ago.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok