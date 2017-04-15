N Korea Displays Newest Missiles Leaving Spectators 'Astonished' (PHOTO, VIDEO)

"Two types of ballistic missiles have clearly made a splash. The first appeared to be a type of transporter-launcher container fitted onto a semi-trailer truck, resembling early modifications of the DF-21 medium-range ballistic missile and the DF-31 long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), produced in China. The second one is a transporter-launcher container mounted onto a powerful multi-wheel off-road vehicle. It appeared to be the same model that used to carry the KN-08 and KN14 missiles," the expert said.

Khrustalev mentioned a ballistic missile resembling a modernized SCUD as another eye-catching new weapons system showcased at the parade.

"The tip of the missile has been outfitted with airfoils. It remains unclear whether they are guided or not. If yes, then the warhead is capable of adjusting the descent trajectory while in flight during the terminal phase. In any case they are clearly working on improving accuracy and boosting the ability to bypass air defense systems," he said.

A soldier salutes atop an armoured vehicle as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj

Military vehicles carry missiles with characters reading 'Pukkuksong' during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea April 15, 2017. © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj

Korean People's Army (KPA) tanks are displayed on Kim Il-Sung square during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017. © AFP 2017/ Ed JONES

North Korean soldiers march and shout slogans during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017. © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj

Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017. © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj

Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E

People react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017. © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj

People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj

Khrustalev further mentioned a mobile coastal version of a launcher for new anti-ship missiles. In his view, this system will engender North Korea's coastal defenses "truly fit for action."

Khrustalev further mentioned a mobile coastal version of a launcher for new anti-ship missiles. In his view, this system will engender North Korea's coastal defenses "truly fit for action."

The analyst pointed out that the launcher was placed on a full-tracked chassis, a popular solution since North Korea is capable of producing various caterpillar vehicles on its own. Pyongyang's dependence on import in this case is "minimal," he added.

A missile resembling the KN-08 is another previously unseen weapons system, which was on display during the latest military parade in Pyongyang.

"All of this indicates that North Korea is currently carrying out several projects aimed at creating missiles capable of reaching Guam, Hawaii and the United States mainland," Khrustalev concluded, saying that all of these initiatives have a good chance of success.

