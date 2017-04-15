Register
18:46 GMT +3
15 April 2017
    Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017

    N Korea Displays Newest Missiles Leaving Spectators 'Astonished' (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    Military & Intelligence
    72288332

    Foreign observers were "astonished" by the newest weapons systems displayed at a large-scale military parade held on April 15, the day marking the birth of North Korea's founding father Kim Il-sung, Russian analyst Vladimir Khrustalev, an expert with the Lifeboat Foundation, told Sputnik.

    "Two types of ballistic missiles have clearly made a splash. The first appeared to be a type of transporter-launcher container fitted onto a semi-trailer truck, resembling early modifications of the DF-21 medium-range ballistic missile and the DF-31 long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), produced in China. The second one is a transporter-launcher container mounted onto a powerful multi-wheel off-road vehicle. It appeared to be the same model that used to carry the KN-08 and KN14 missiles," the expert said.

    Khrustalev mentioned a ballistic missile resembling a modernized SCUD as another eye-catching new weapons system showcased at the parade.

    "The tip of the missile has been outfitted with airfoils. It remains unclear whether they are guided or not. If yes, then the warhead is capable of adjusting the descent trajectory while in flight during the terminal phase. In any case they are clearly working on improving accuracy and boosting the ability to bypass air defense systems," he said.

    • A soldier salutes atop an armoured vehicle as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017.
      A soldier salutes atop an armoured vehicle as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017.
      © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    • Military vehicles carry missiles with characters reading 'Pukkuksong' during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea April 15, 2017.
      Military vehicles carry missiles with characters reading 'Pukkuksong' during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea April 15, 2017.
      © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    • Korean People's Army (KPA) tanks are displayed on Kim Il-Sung square during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017.
      Korean People's Army (KPA) tanks are displayed on Kim Il-Sung square during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017.
      © AFP 2017/ Ed JONES
    • North Korean soldiers march and shout slogans during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017.
      North Korean soldiers march and shout slogans during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017.
      © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    • Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017.
      Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017.
      © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    • Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
      Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
      © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    • People react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017.
      People react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017.
      © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    • People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017.
      People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017.
      © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    • North Korean soldiers march and shout slogans during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea April 15, 2017.
      North Korean soldiers march and shout slogans during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea April 15, 2017.
      © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    A soldier salutes atop an armoured vehicle as it drives past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017.

    Khrustalev further mentioned a mobile coastal version of a launcher for new anti-ship missiles. In his view, this system will engender North Korea's coastal defenses "truly fit for action."

    Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    North Korean Tinderbox: Why Nuclear Conflict Possible Any Day Now
    The analyst pointed out that the launcher was placed on a full-tracked chassis, a popular solution since North Korea is capable of producing various caterpillar vehicles on its own.  Pyongyang's dependence on import in this case is "minimal," he added.

    A missile resembling the KN-08 is another previously unseen weapons system, which was on display during the latest military parade in Pyongyang.

    "All of this indicates that North Korea is currently carrying out several projects aimed at creating missiles capable of reaching Guam, Hawaii and the United States mainland," Khrustalev concluded, saying that all of these initiatives have a good chance of success.

      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Me thinks the terrorist American government better be careful with the sovereign nation of North Korea.
      If scum America attacks then the North has every right to defend and counter attack.
      70 North Korean subs make things interesting.
      avatar
      K.T
      China supplying nukes to both n.korea n pakistan ..nothing new
      avatar
      mario828282
      At sec.38 the video shwos the rising Sun and a pyramid pointing at Kim Jong Un´s place. I just wonder what cult are they practicing...
    Ok