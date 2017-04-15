Register
03:35 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US Air Force Emblem

    Two US Airmen Charged with Trafficking and Sexually Abusing Runaway Teen

    © Youtube/US Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0201 0 0

    Two US airmen have been charged with sexually abusing a teenager they were harboring at Dover Air Force Base, where both are stationed. Akeem Beazer, 21, and Dalian Washington, 25, have both been charged with sex abuse of a minor. Washington was charged with sex trafficking of a child as well.

    Both men are being detained pending trial and have waived their rights to a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

    The young runaway informed a social worker that she had been living at the base and having sex with Air Force personnel, prompting the investigation.

    Akeem Beazer, left, and Dalian Washington, right. Two airmen from the Dover Airbase charged with trafficking and sexually abusing a runaway teenage girl.
    Facebook/Stars and Sripes
    Akeem Beazer, left, and Dalian Washington, right. Two airmen from the Dover Airbase charged with trafficking and sexually abusing a runaway teenage girl.

    On March 16, the girl was interviewed by a Delaware State Police detective and an Air Force Office of Special Investigations agent. The detective knew the victim prior to the investigation, and according to court documents he was aware that she often lived on the street, as she had an unstable home life.

    She reportedly told the investigators that she ran away from home when she was 15 last fall, telling a man she knew that she needed a new place to live. The man agreed to help her, trading his assistance for sex with the underage girl.

    A criminal complaint notes that the man brought the victim to Washington at a Department of Motor Vehicles in Dover, where he paid the man $20 for his trouble. 

    US Department of Justice (DOJ)
    © Flickr/ Dallas County District Attorney's Office
    Eight Members of US-Mexico Sex Trafficking Network Indicted

    According to court records, Washington then took the girl back to his barracks where he allegedly had sex with her. For several months she stayed in the barracks intermittently, living off of food brought from the base dining hall. She eventually met Beazer through Washington, investigators say, who has sex with her both on and off base on several occasions.

    Later, Washington would allegedly tell investigators that the man who introduced him to the girl had fathered a child with a woman with whom Washington was in relationship, who informed the airman that she was not interested in sex but said she was willing to find another partner for him.

    According to Washington, the girl originally said she was 18 but later admitted to being only 15. He admitted that he and Beazer both continued their sexual relationship with her even after this revelation. 

    US Police
    © Fotolia/ Dominik Herz
    US Authorities Arrest Some 29 People on Sex Trafficking

    The man who first interacted with the girl told Washington he knew someone who was "trickin'" (engaging in prostitution) and that she would be "good to go" if he gave him $20.

    On one occasion, Beazer allegedly found the girl naked after bringing food to Washington’s room for her, telling investigators he took the girl to his room after finding her some clothes. Once in his room, Beazer began playing online video games with his brothers, and at some point discovered that the girl was naked.

    In an affidavit,  FBI Agent Christopher Lake wrote that "Beazer's brother told him not to be a punk because there was a naked girl in his bed." 

    Investigators found 157 nude pictures of the girl on Washington’s phone along with a video of her performing oral sex on him. According to court records he exchanged nude photos with the girl as well.

    Beazer could face a maximum sentence of 15 years, while Washington could be hit with a mandatory prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

    Related:

    US Air Force Seeks Bids to Build 300 Low-Cost Light Attack Aircraft
    US Air Force Orders Engine Overhauls for Veteran KC-10 Refueling Aircraft
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Indian Air Force Pushes for Terrain Warning System on Super Hercules Aircraft
    Funding Emergency? Trump, US Air Force Request $147M for Next Secret Jet
    Tags:
    Sex Trafficking, Child Molestation, statutory rape, US Air Force, Dover, Delaware, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok