00:33 GMT +315 April 2017
    US Navy Sailor Gets 30 years for Making Child Porn

    US Navy Sailor Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Making Child Porn

    Police Handout
    113630

    A US Navy sailor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography.

    Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI)
    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN / FILES
    FBI Paid Best Buy’s Geek Squad to Search for Child Porn on Customer Computers
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Lee Adams, 26, pleaded guilty in January to one count of production of child pornography after he was found to have filmed himself having sex with at least four minors from 2009 through 2013.

    Adams was charged and sentenced in a civilian court in Norfolk, Virginia. 

    An investigation into Adams was launched in 2014 by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service after another sailor accused him of sexually assaulting her. When Adams gave the NCIS agents permission to search his laptop, the investigators found 998 images and videos of suspected or known child pornography, the Virginian Pilot reports.

    In addition to filming his sex with children, Adams shared photos to social media accounts that are used by child pornographers. This resulted in another pedophile contacting one of the girls in March, 2015, asking her for additional photos. The person told her that if she did not comply with his request that he would spread the photos that he had received from Adams.

    Investigators also found child pornography on his laptop that he did not produce himself.

    Col. William R. Jones
    © AP Photo/ Air Force Handout
    US Air Force Commander Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges
    Most of the videos were of Adams and a girl in Wayne County, North Carolina, where Adams is from. When Adams began the production of the photos and videos, the girl was 14 years old and Adams was 21. 

    "Adams broke these young girls down and then convinced them that he loved them, that they were special to him," the court documents stated. "In reality, he carefully catalogued them … on his personal laptop, so they would all be available for his gratification at whim."

    Court documents note that the girl had asked him to stop, and Adams said no.

    While Adams was under investigation, he reached out to one of his victims on Facebook and she informed him that she was now 18. The sailor responded by saying, “damn, you’re legal now, guess I need to find someone younger.” He added, “hahaa jk,” and “… you’ve been jailbait for years!”

    "This is a life sentence for these children," US District Judge Arenda Wright Allen said during sentencing, she also described Adams as a "serial child rapist and predator.”

    According to a report from The Virginian-Pilot, Adams was a machinist's mate who enlisted in June, 2010. In January 2016, he had been assigned to the George Washington aircraft carrier. He had previously served on the Theodore Roosevelt and Enterprise aircraft carriers.

    Child Pornography, Navy, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Jordan Lee Adams, North Carolina, Wayne County, Virginia, Norfolk
      avatar
      jas
      The person told her that if she did not comply with his request that he would spread the photos that he had received from Adams.
      --
      Evil within the shell of a person.
