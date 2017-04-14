Russia Delivered Over $10Bln Worth of Armaments to Latin America Since 2001

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russian MoD to Discuss 2018-2025 State Armaments Program on Wednesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev, said that in 2016, Asia received 53 percent of Russian military exports, Africa was in the second place with 42 percent, followed by North and South America with 3 percent and Europe with 2 percent.

"Rostec is attaching special significance to promoting high-technology products in Brazil and [other] Latin American countries. Since 2001, over $10 billion worth of armaments and military equipment has been delivered to the region," Kladov said in a statement.

Rostec brings together several holding companies, with electronics, aircraft and armament as the three chief specializations.